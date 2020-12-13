Security forces gunned down 2 Pakistani terrorists; arrests one

Security forces had gunned down two Pakistani terrorists and arrested one from Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF has neutralised the militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The dead terrorists have been identified as Sajid and Bilal. Two AK 47 Rifles, one UBGL, one Thuraya Satphone were recovered from their possession.

Also read: Police neutralized two Maoists in an encounter

A joint patrol of the Police and Security forces launched searches at Poshana area in Poonch district after receiving specific inputs about the infiltration of some terrorists in the area. During the raid, the militants fired on the security forces initiating a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were eliminated and one associate was apprehended.

“it is another attempt by Pakistan to send in Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists to Kashmir. The attempt to disturb the ongoing democratic process of elections at the grassroots level shows its desperation with the huge participation of the Jammu and Kashmir people in the ongoing election”, said Director-General of Police Jammu Kashmir.