Setback for Trump; The U.S. Supreme Court has dismissed the lawsuit seeking to quash election results

Washington: The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump seeking annulment of the results of four major states in the US presidential election. A week ago, the Republican attorney general of the state of Texas approached the Supreme Court seeking annulment of election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

All four states were won by President-elect Joe Biden. A total of 126 members of Congress from the Republican Party and 18 states joined the case. The Texas court rejected the lawsuit, citing a lack of legitimacy. Biden’s victory in the November presidential election was questioned and more than a dozen cases filed by Trump’s supporters in various states were rejected. Trump tweeted criticizing the court ruling. Meanwhile, the Electoral College may meet on Monday to officially elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

