What a lucky man!!! Man who bought 160 tickets for one lottery drawing has won 160 times

A man from Virginia buys 160 tickets for one lottery drawing has won 160 times. When asked the man about the lottery tickets he said that he handpicked the numbers as he had “a feeling” about some numbers he copied down from a TV show. All of the tickets bore the same number combination: 7314. “I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason, it stayed with me,” he told Lottery officials. “I just had a feeling.”

All the tickets he bought won the top prize and hence he got a grand total of $800,000 (Rs 5.89 crore). When he heard about the ticket results he was in a fast-food restaurant and he said that he can’t believe it. “I thought, ‘This can’t be real! I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!” It was really unexpected for him to get prize for all the lottery’s he taken.

