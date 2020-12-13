Some must-visit spots in UAE in this winter season. Check it out

The United Arab Emirates is a small country, but it’s packed with exciting places for visitors to check out and fall in love with. From modern buildings to cultural hot-spots, there’s a little bit of everything. This what makes the UAE one of the hottest tourist destinations in the world.

1. Abu Dhabi Fossil Dunes

Al Wathba fossil dunes are formations of wind-swept sand, permeated with calcium carbonate and hence hardened to form distinct, varied and abstract natural desert sculptures.

2. Hatta Dam, Dubai

Challenge the thrill-seeker in you with an adventurous kayak ride down the Hatta Dam. Rent a kayak from a kiosk around the town and set sail on an exciting ride across the Hatta lake. Experience nature at its finest as you wade by some spectacular species of birds as well as fishes that inhibit the vicinity.

3. Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah rests at 1,934 metres above sea level and is the highest peak in the UAE. The mountain offers stunning sunrise and sunset views. The 35 km long road to the top of the hill features eight hairpins and countless sharp corners, making it one of the best routes in the world. It is also home to the World’s longest zipline which attracts adventure enthusiasts from across the globe.

4. Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Snoopy Island is a rocky island nestled in the Indian Ocean in close proximity to Al Aqah near Fujairah city. It is one of the most popular places to visit in Fujairah. Snoopy Island has become a coveted spot for various watersports, activities and music festivals.

5. Ajman Beach

Ajman beach are the perfect place to relax and enjoy the weather amid nature’s beauty. There are two public beaches in Ajman namely the Al Hamriya Beach and the Al Zorah Beach. As these two beaches are right next to each other, one can cover these two in one evening.