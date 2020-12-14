Army aspirant girl committed suicide due to “constant teasing” ;Apologises to the nation before death

In Maharashtra’s Pandharpur town a 17-year-old girl committed suicide after facing harassment from three men. The teenager, who desired to join the Indian Army, hanged herself to death at her home in Pandharpur town as she was fed up with the “continuous teasing” by three men, a police officer said on Sunday. The girl was found dead on December 7 morning, police said.

The girl penned a suicide note in which she apologized to the nation and her parents, stating that her ambition of wearing the Army uniform and tri-color badge could not be accomplished as she would conclude her life because of the harassment by the three men. She had also detailed the three blamed in her suicide note. Three days after the girl took her life, her family discovered a suicide note in one of her notebooks, police said.

“As per the suicide letter, one of the charged had grabbed the girl’s hand and had scared her not speak about it,” Bhasme said.”In the note, the girl alleged that the three accused used to give comments at her, due to which she felt bullied,” the officer said.