Google services crash across the world

The services provided by international technical giant Google has went down globally. The users were unable to open the services provided by Google including Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and Google Docs.

The problem was first reported by around 5 pm on Monday by an online monitor named ‘DownDetector’. The reason behind the sudden crashing of this popular services are not yet clear. Google has not yet responded to the issue.

The users had complained that ‘error messages’ come as they try to refresh or log on to Gmail and other services. The popular video sharing platform owned by Google, ‘YouTube’ online website and mobile app are unable to load.