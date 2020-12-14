‘No ‘New Year’ parties’: Police issues new guidelines

The police has issued new guidelines regarding X-mas and New Year parties. The Ahmedabad city police has issued the new guidelines. The police has informed that as there is a night curfew is imposed in Ahmedabad there will be no parties on December 31. All parties and celebrations must be stopped before 9 pm.

“Since night curfew is already in effect in the city, all kinds of celebrations on the night of December 31 are prohibited. If police come across any such activity after 9:00 pm, appropriate action, including registration of FIR, will be taken against violators,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Harshad Patel said.

Also all those who organize and attend parties and celebrations must follow the Covid-19 protocol including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Police will be deployed in uniform as well as plainclothes to nab those moving about in a drunken state or breaking outbreak norms.

The Gujarat state government had imposed curfew between 9pm and 6am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from November 23.