” State government is getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and constitution”: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the opposition leaders in the West Bengal are seriously concerned about the law and order situation in the state. The Governor said this after meeting the Opposition Leader , Abdul Mannan in Raj Bhavan.

“Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition, called on me today at Raj Bhawan. He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and the decline in law and order. He deprecated politically inspired police postings and stressed the need for fair elections,” Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 14, 2020

“For holding fair polls, he stressed observance of ‘political neutrality’ by police and administration and timely positioning of central forces to bolster confidence of people in the system”, he added.

Earlier the Governor has said that the West Bengal government is “getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and constitution”. “Constitutional parameters must be adhered to. The governance by Mamata Banerjee is getting increasingly distanced from rule of law and the Constitution of India. I have been cautioning her,” Mr Dhankhar said.