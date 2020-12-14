Weather Forecast in UAE: Reported lowest temperature. Know more!!!

Today morning, the UAE reported the lowest temperature which was 6.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais at 01:00 UAE local time.

The weather forecast said, “The UAE will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions today, followed by a humid night. “The NCM said, “The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some Western areas. Residents will experience light to moderate winds, freshening at times. The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.”