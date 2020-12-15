Groom’s friends dragged the bride to the dance floor, bride refuses to marry

Bride refuses to marry after being dragged by few of groom’s friends on the dance floor in Uttar Pradesh. Also the bride’s family had lodged a dowry complaint against the groom’s family and asked the police to intervene. How ever for the final settlement, the groom’s family has offered to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to the bride’s family. Both the bride and groom were post-graduates. The grrom is from a village in a Bareilly district and bride belongs to Kanauj district.

“I respect her decision. I cannot force her to marry a person who doesn’t respect her,” said bride’s father. “The wedding has been called off. The woman’s family had given a dowry complaint. No FIR was registered since it is an issue between two families. They reached a settlement,”said Bithri Chainpur SHO Ashok Kumar Singh. “The groom’s friends misbehaved with my sister. In our family, we don’t allow women to dance in public,” bride’s cousin said.

