A nurse receives first COVID-19 vaccine in US

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the first person in the New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine publicly. She receives the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television. The vaccine taking was shortly telecasted in TV on 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

President Donald Trump congratulatory tweet comes after this, “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” Lindsay said “I didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine. I feel great. I feel relieved. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We’re in a pandemic so we all need to do our part,” Lindsay added.

