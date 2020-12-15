Know who were the most mentioned athletes on Twitter in 2020

India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has become the most tweeted about Indian athlete in 2020. He was the most mentioned male sportsman. While wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India’s first ever gold medal in women’s wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2020, was the most mentioned female athlete on Twitter in 2020.

PM Modi’s appreciation letter on Dhoni’s retirement was the most retweeted tweet of the year and Cristiano Ronaldo was the most Tweeted about global personality in India. Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet that announced Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2020’ for sports as people across India shared their love and good wishes with the couple. Followed by Geeta Phogat, India’s Badminton stars PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) and Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) were among the most mentioned Indian woman athlete on Twitter.

