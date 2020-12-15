‘Maine Coon’ Russian cats to settle in Kollam….

After years of searching, negotiating, and pursuing legal action … Nishad and Noufal are finally overjoyed to get three cubs of a rare big cat, Maine Coon.

Nishad, who is also a network engineer, is the state president of the Ken Cat Fans Association, an organization that protects cats. Noufal hails from Kannanallur and works for Haritha Kerala Mission. The Maine Coon was regularly brought from other states for exhibitions organized by the organization. It will cost a good amount. “This is what inspired me to buy my own maine coon”.

Although the two wandered for the Maine coon in many parts of India, hybrids were found. The investigation was conducted in other countries with the help of the World Cat Federation. The cats were found in Russia with the help of Sudhakar Babu, a Bengaluru resident with a license to import pets. Subsequent trips to collect various documents such as pet passport, medical certificate, and certificate of cats’ ability to breed in the climate of Kerala.

The cats were finally brought from Russia to Malaysia and from there to Chennai the other day. The cats were brought to the homes of Nishad and Noufal in the early days in a specially equipped vehicle. The cost of transporting each cat weighing up to 8 kg to Kerala was around Rs. 4 lakhs. Cats are fed specially prepared food.

Maine coon, the largest cat species in the world, is rare in Kerala, said Dr. K.S. D. Shinekumar He says cat breeding is set to become one of the biggest recreational and commercial opportunities in the near future.