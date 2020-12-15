“Then & Now”: Check out some popular child actor’s shocking transformation.

Life has changed so much than in adulthood and definitely we are missing those good old carefree days. Many even became our favourite characters in many films and soaps. And, just like all of us, our favourite characters have also grown up and how! Many who were child actors have now grown up to be handsome and beautiful individuals and they are almost unrecognisable now! Check some of your favourite childhood actor’s shocking transformations…

Darsheel Safary

Darsheel Safary was just 9-years-old when he become a part in his debut movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’ along with Aamir Khan and ended up being a big child star. He was now 20-year-old and he wants to become a jewelry designer…

2. Ahsas Channa

Do you remember this charming kid you saw in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna? However, Ahsas Channa,has now becomes a stunning woman who still acts in some effective TELEVISION shows like CID & Criminal Offense Patrol.

3. Avika Gor

4. Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad started her career at the age of 11, by appearing in Hindi films and television series, Shweta then moved onto Bengali, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Shweta also appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’.

