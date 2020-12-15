Behavior misconduct: KSEB suspends Popular Front of India chairman

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Front of India chairman Abdul Salam Owingal, an employee of the KSEB office, has been suspended. The action of Manjeri KSEB is pointing out the misconduct of Popular Front of India . An investigation found that Abdul Salam Owingal was the chairman of an organization overseen by various investigative agencies.

The suspicious financial dealings of this organization have also been reported by various media outlets. KSEB also clarified that it has received accurate information about the foreign trips made without the required permits. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate raided the homes and offices of Popular Front leaders across the country in connection with money laundering.

