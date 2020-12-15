Dubai police help a 6-year-old boy to overcome his fear of police uniform. Know how

A six-year-old boy has scared of cops in uniform. But he got a sweet surprise from the Dubai Police to overcome his fear. The police authorities visited the boy at home with special gift. They gifted the boy a pair of small police uniform and take him to a ride to his neighbourhood in uniform.

Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of the General Department of the Community Happiness Department, said, “We dispatched a specialised team from the Security Awareness Department, along with the policewoman mascot Amna. The team entertained the little boy by gifting him with a tailored police uniform and taking him on a ride around his neighbourhood in one of the Dubai Police’s luxury patrols. The goal was to leave a positive impression on the little child”. The family expressed their gratitude to help their little boy and bring him happiness. They also thanked the authorities for the prompt response to their request.

