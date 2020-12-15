UK man delays sale of home after Banksy ‘Aachoo’ mural seen on wall….See picture….

The British street artist’s piece, titled “Aachoo!!”, shows an elderly woman sneezing, sending her teeth flying out of her mouth. It’s painted on the side of the house on a steep street of Bristol. The effect is that her sneeze appears to be knocking down all the buildings.

This creation was seen on the wall of the house. The owners, who had previously put a “sold” sign outside, were pulling out of the sale, because Banksy’s art could send the property’s value soaring high.

“It does increase the value, and you have to take a moment to think about it, but it’s not changing anything in terms of the house sale for us,” Makin said.