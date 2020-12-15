“We will form the government in the state with the majority”: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that his party will form the next government in the state. The Samajwadi party leader also revealed that his party will make alliance with smaller parties in the state.

“Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties. Our experience has not been good with big parties”, said Akhilesh Yadav. “We are hopeful that in 2022 Samajwadi party will form the government in the state with the majority”, he added.

In the last Assembly elections , SP had formed an alliance with Congress in 2017. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.