An Indian actor to play a pivotal role in “Ms Marvel” web series

Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur is all set for a big Hollywood entry. He will play a pivotal role in the upcoming superhero web series, Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel is based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Marvel Comics. However, he did not reveal many details about the series. The series is currently being shot in Atlanta.

“The Marvel team is unbelievable where Covid protocols are concerned. The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone. This means that we have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week till as long as we are shooting,” he told the website. The series also features Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Ms. Marvel is expected to be released in late 2021.

Also read: Watch a 9-year-old girl plays keyboard during brain surgery