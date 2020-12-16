DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWS

‘Anger against injustice’; Sikh priest shot dead himself during the protest

Dec 16, 2020, 10:53 pm IST

Baba Ram Singh, a priest of Gurdwara from Haryana, died by suicide as a protest against the farm laws.  He wrote a suicide note before committed suicide.  In a notice, he stated he was sacrificing his life “to express anger and pain against the government’s injustice”.

“I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights… I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them.  To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice.   To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government.  I have decided to sacrifice myself”. The police stated, “He was rushed to Park hospital in Panipat and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors”.

