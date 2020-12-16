‘Anger against injustice’; Sikh priest shot dead himself during the protest

Baba Ram Singh, a priest of Gurdwara from Haryana, died by suicide as a protest against the farm laws. He wrote a suicide note before committed suicide. In a notice, he stated he was sacrificing his life “to express anger and pain against the government’s injustice”.

“I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights… I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself”. The police stated, “He was rushed to Park hospital in Panipat and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors”.

Also read: Maoist killed by security forces