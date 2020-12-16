“BJP is spending crores of rupees to divide Muslim votes”: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee accused that the BJP is behind All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Assaduddin Owaisi. She said that BJP is spending crores of rupees to bring AIMIM tp West Bengal. She said this as Assaduddin Owaisi has declared that his party will contest in the next assembly election in the state in 2021.

“To divide the Muslim votes, the BJP is spending crores of rupees to bring in a party from Hyderabad. The plan is that BJP will eat into Hindu votes, and this Hyderabad party will eat into Muslim votes”, said Mamata Banerjee while addressing a party rally. “In recent Bihar elections, they did the same thing. This party is a B-team of the BJP,” Banerjee said.

The state has a Muslim population of 30%. And the Muslim votes are a deciding factor in around 100 to 110 assembly seats in the state. TMC is mostly benefitted by the Muslim votes and the entry AIMIM will certainly reduce the chance of ruling TMC in the state.