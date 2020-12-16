Coalition forces destroyed explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. Earlier on December 4 and December 7 the Saudi Arabia has also destroyed another weapon-laden drones launched by the Houthi rebels.

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been suing drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.