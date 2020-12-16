Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Parliament panel meeting after ‘he was not allowed to speak’ !!!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Defence on Wednesday. As per the reports, Rahul Gandhi walked out of the meeting as he was not allowed to talk when he desired to present the problems of the Chinese attack and better training the soldiers at the Ladakh frontier.

As per the reports, Rahul Gandhi said the panel’s time was being wasted in concerning armed forces uniforms rather than the essential matter of national security. The agency information said the matter of uniforms of the Army, Navy, and Air Force was being examined in the sight of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat when Rahul Gandhi interfered to say that rather than discussing this, the political leadership should debating the issues of national safety and how to maintain the forces who are battling the Chinese in Ladakh.

The Committee Chairman Jual Oram (BJP) did not permit Rahul Gandhi to speak, following which Rahul Gandhi determined to leave, the sources said, adding Congress members Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy also quit the conference along with the leader.