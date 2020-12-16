Ever wondered what it would be like to see the snow-capped Himalayas and the city of Delhi from space? NASA shares pic

NASA shared an amazing image of snow-covered Himalayan mountains taken from space. The long-exposure photo was captured by a crew member aboard the International Space Station. The image also shows the city lights of Delhi and Lahore. “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates,” NASA wrote while sharing the image.

“South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan?. North of the range, or to the left from this perspective, is the more arid Tibetan Plateau — the ‘Roof of the World’,” the space agency added.

Also read: Instagram Lite reintroduced in India. Know more details