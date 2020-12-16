Instagram Lite reintroduced in India. Know more details

Instagram introduced its testing ‘Instagram Lite’ app, designed for Indian customers. The newly introduced Instagram Lite app is lower than 2MB in dimension. It is supposed for customers having low web connectivity, the corporate mentioned in an announcement. The app may also be utilized by customers having low reminiscence telephones that can’t help heavy-sized apps.

The app will offer regional languages together with Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The consumer expertise is claimed to be much like the primary Instagram app, though few options like Reels, IGTV, and Procuring will not be supported within the Lite model. India has been a testing floor beforehand to a lot of Instagram’s new options together with Reels, Reels Tab, and Live Rooms.

