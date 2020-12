Pala: LDF has won a landslide victory in the local body elections. For the first time in history, Pala municipality was captured by LDF. The Pala Municipality won the with the backing of Jose Randila. Former chairman and Joseph faction leader Kuriakos Padavan was defeated in Pala

The LDF is leading in the block and the municipality. In the Gram Panchayats, the LDF is leading in 442 seats and the UDF in 354 seats. 3 The NDA is also leading.