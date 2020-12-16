Know about the popular substitutes used for sugar – jaggery and honey

Due to the preparation of jaggery from sugarcane juice, it is quite savoury in its taste. To make this a natural sweetener, sugarcane juice is boiled, cooled and then poured in containers to crystallize. With 50% sucrose, 20% moisture, 20% sugars and nutrients, jaggery has proved to be an excellent remedy for weight loss.

Both honey and jaggery will increase the blood sugar levels but it is better to switch to honey or jaggery because they contain micro-nutrients. Jaggery is rich in magnesium, copper and iron while honey is rich in vitamin b vitamin C and potassium. Sugar is known to have ’empty calories’, which means, it has calories with zero nutritional value. Whereas, jaggery is known to have a plethora of benefits due to its rich nutritional value. But having jaggery after a meal has been found to help in better digestion.

When you eat anything, your body breaks the food down into its constituent sugars. These sugars get absorbed into the bloodstream and travel to all cells, giving them energy. Insulin is the hormone our body produces to regulate these changes in blood sugar. Honey does have a slightly lower calorie density. At about 330–340kcal/ 100gm, it is about ~12% less calorie-dense. But again, at a ‘per teaspoon’ level, that difference is negligible. And most often, I see people adding a bit extra honey, thinking they’re making the healthier choice. That extra 2g, and your calorie difference vanishes.

Jaggery helps in detoxifying the body by removing the toxic substances from the body. It can effectively reduce harmful toxins from your body if it is consumed appropriately on regular basis. This leads to reducing the extra weight and maintaining good overall health.