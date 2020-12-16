Maoists torch vehicles, machines engaged in road construction work

Maoists had set on fire vehicles and machines engaged in a road construction work. The incident is reported from Bijapur district in Chattisgarh.

As per police, a group of Maoists had set on fire a truck, a JCB machine, a bulldozer, a grader machine, and two tractor-trolleys used in a road construction work at the Aalwada village under Farsegarh police station limits.

The vehicles and machines belong to a private contractor who is construction a road under the r Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). The district administration informed that they had advised the contractor to seek police protection to do the work. But the contractor went head with the road construction without seeking police protection.