Railway announces 10 new trains

Indian Railway has announced 10 new trains. Central Railway has announced 10 air-conditioned local train services. The train will be operated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan section from Thursday, December 17.

Out of the 10 AC local services, two will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan , four between CSMT and Dombivli and four between CSMT and Kurla. The first AC local service on the main line will start from Kurla for CSMT at 5.42 am, while the last AC local will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11.

25 pm.

This is the first time that the Central Railway (CR) is introducing AC locals on its main line. The Central Railway was operating AC local train services on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line.

At present, the Central Railway allows only staff of the essential and emergency services and those authorised by the government to travel in local trains.