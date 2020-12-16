Report ; “Bihar is a dry state but reports high liquor consumption”!!!

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prohibited alcohol consumption in Bihar In 2016, making it a dry state. But according to the latest information of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20, Bihar consumes more liquor than Maharashtra.

The NFHS-5 report stated 15.5 percent of men consumed alcohol in Bihar. Liquor consumption was more increased in rural provinces than in metropolitan Bihar. The percentage of people consuming alcohol in rural Bihar stood at 15.8 percent in the NFHS-5, the exact in urban regions stood at 14 percent. In Maharashtra, where prohibition is not functioning, 13.9 percent of men consume alcohol. Both rural and urban areas of Maharashtra have a lower liquor consumption ratio analogized to Bihar. In urban Maharashtra, 13 percent population consumes liquor, the percentage goes up to 14.7 in rural areas.

In both states, agrarian areas have a higher percentage of people consuming liquor. Among women, both Bihar and Maharashtra had an identical 0.4 percent of the population consuming alcohol. However, there is a divergence in the spatial allocation of liquor consumers among women in Bihar and Maharashtra. Women in urban areas of Bihar drink more alcohol than their partners from Maharashtra – 0.5 percent in Bihar corresponded to 0.3 percent in Maharashtra.

In rural Bihar, 0.4 percent of women drink liquor compared to 0.5 percent in rural Maharashtra. But Bihar was not the only obvious astonishment in the NFHS-5. Goa, which is generally associated with liberal alcohol culture, ascertained a lower liquor consumption level than a more ‘conventional’ Telangana. While 36.9 percent of Goan men consumed alcohol, the percentage was Telangana men remained at 43.3 percent in the nationwide survey.

Generally, rural India drinks more alcohol than urban regions. Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir have the lower liquor consumption levels among states and Union Territories with 5.8 percent and 8.8 percent for men. The NFHS-5 also notified that consumption of tobacco is more increased than alcohol in the country. Mizoram conveyed the highest percentage of tobacco consumption with 75 percent of men and 65 percent of women drinking tobacco. The consequences of the NFHS-5 is established on a survey of 6.1 lakh sample households.