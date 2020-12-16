Trinamool Congress leader resigns as MLA; likely to join BJP

Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as an MLA from West Bengal on Wednesday. The resignation comes during the speculations that he is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was the West Bengal Transport and Irrigation Minister and TMC heavyweight from East Midnapore district Adhikari.

“As of now it is expected that Adhikari will join the BJP at the (East Midnapore) rally,” said a BJP source. However, sources also said that Adhikari had earlier gone back on two dates of joining that he had committed to the party leadership. “It was bound to happen. Many MLAs left TMC earlier too & joined our party. There’s no democracy or respect for people in TMC. Those who want to join in the change in Bengal & contribute to its development are leaving TMC & joining us,” BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh said.

