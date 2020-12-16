Law and order situation of the state has become “worse than Kashmir” : BJP

BJP state president has accused that the law and order situation in the state has worsened and it is similar to the situation in Iran and Iraq. BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh has said this. The BJP leader said that the present condition in the state is “worse than Kashmir”.

“If municipal elections can take place in Hyderabad and Assam, why not here. The situation is worse than Kashmir and is similar to that of Iran and Iraq. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has proved that West Bengal’s law and order is not conducive to go for polls”, said Dilip Ghosh while addressing a party rally.

Earlier, BJP national vice president, Mukul Roy has said that the ruling TMC will not get even 100 seats in the coming assembly elections.