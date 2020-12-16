Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit state this week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state in this week. Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal this weekend. it is supposed that he will grant BJP membership to former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has recently resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet.

The stage for Suvendu Adhikari’s induction is being set for December 19 at Medinipur town in West Midnapore district. Adhikari, Trinamool Congress’s Nandigram MLA has resigned from TMC over disputed with party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Amit Shah has visited West Bengal recently to start the BJP’s statewide campaign programme. Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in April-May, 2021.