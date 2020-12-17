ISRO successfully launches communications satellite CMS-01….Read more!!!

Chennai: ISRO’s communications satellite CMS-01 has been successfully launched. The launch from Sriharikota was at 3.41pm. The launch vehicle was the PSLV C50. The current operation of the satellite on the Geo Transfer Orbit is satisfactory, said ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan informed.

The launch of CMS-01 will be crucial for the fields of television, telemedicine and disaster relief. It will also help increase communication services in the Indian subcontinent, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. After four days, the satellite will reach its orbit.

CMS-01 is India’s 42nd communications satellite. It weighs 1401 kg. CMS-01 replaces GSAT-12 launched in 2011. This is ISRO’s second launch this year. EOS-01 is another satellite launched by ISRO.