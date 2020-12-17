Local election result: LDF and UDF suffer heavy losses; Only BJP has made a difference

The BJP has performed poorly in the local elections compared to previous years. But the figures show that the LDF and LDF have performed worse than in 2015 in the number of Panchayat wards and the total number of wards.

In 2015, LDF won 7265 grama panchayat wards and won only 7264 wards. The number of municipal wards is also significantly lower by 2020. The results show that the number of wards is less than 96. In 179 divisions of block panchayats and 33 divisions in district panchayats, the district panchayat succeeded in making a gain over 2015. The municipality was able to achieve 11 more in the wards. But the total number of wards is recorded as less than 231.

Though it was able to win more block panchayats and district panchayats, the LDF lost 35 panchayats in 2015. On the other hand, BJP was able to take the lead in ten panchayats over the last time. The functioning of the Tamil Nadu government is worse than the last time. The election figures show a significant decrease in all categories. 432 of the Gram panchayat wards were lost. 190 in the block and 35 in the district. Municipal wards have a shortage of 146. But UDF lost 23 wards in Municipality.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA managed to gain more than 2015 in all categories except the District Panchayat, which won 249 grama panchayat wards and the BJP won 16 block panchayat wards. 84 wards in municipalities won more than 2015, while municipalities won more than 8 seats. The BJP has won 354 wards in 2020. The BJP has grown to 23 panchayats from the last fourteen panchayats.