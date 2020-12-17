Weather Forecast in Delhi: The Capital recorded minimum temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi people woke up to a chilly morning on today with minimum temperature dipping to 5 degree Celsius, 3 degrees below normal.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre said, “Many places in northwest India are experiencing cold wave and severe cold day together. We are expecting the cold spell to continue over Delhi and minimum temperature to hover around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius till December 19, following which a western disturbance is expected; it will cause clouding and relieve extremely cold conditions. Places which are recording cold to severe cold day conditions are experiencing an incursion of chilly air and uplifted fog, which is not allowing the day to warm up adequately.”

RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre said, “There was heavy and widespread snowfall in the Western Himalayas from December 11 to 13 and then dense fog started being recorded in many places — which has led to cold day conditions. This is also the time when temperature drops gradually as mid latitude winds pick up. Due to extremely chilly winds, we have issued an impact-based warning which tells people what to do during cold wave and cold day conditions.”

IMD scientists said, “Delhi has been reeling under a cold spell as it has recorded more than two “cold days” in a row now. However, there was no cold wave yesterday in Delhi as the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius but does not meet the cold wave criteria.”