Another disease has been reported in the country following COVID-19…

New Delhi: Rare but deadly fungal disease called mucormycosis reported to be spreading. It is reported that the disease is prevalent in Delhi and Mumbai. A total of 44 cases were reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Nine of them died.

Mucormycosis is a rare and serious fungal infection. It usually starts from the nose and spreads to the eyes. Early diagnosis and treatment can make the patient feel better, but still the disease is deadly..

When the infection spreads, it relaxes the muscles around the pupil of the eye, it can lead to blindness. If the fungus spreads to the brain, the patient may get Meningitis. Tissue will be affected. Symptoms include runny nose or blurred vision.

It is found in people with health problems and in people with weakened immune systems. The disease has been reported more frequently in people who was affected with COVID-19.