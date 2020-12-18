COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: 5456 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid-19 today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 674, Thrissur 630, Ernakulam 578, Kottayam 538, Malappuram 485, Kollam 441, Pathanamthitta 404, Palakkad 365, Alappuzha 324, Thiruvananthapuram 309, Kannur 298, Wayanad 219, Idukki 113 and Kasaragod 78.

During the last 24 hours, 54,472 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.02%. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 72,33,523 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 23 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.