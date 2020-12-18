Famous Bollywood actress joins farmers protest

Many more celebrities and peoples come in support of the farmers, who were protesting sitting in the chilling winters of the national capital. Recently, actress Swara Bhasker has joined the farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border in Delhi. The protests continued while farmer union representatives talked to the central government. In the meeting, they were demanding for the government to repeal the new Agri laws.

The actor shared a couple of photos from the protest on Twitter. Sharing the photographs which present her in winter put on and masks, sitting together with different ladies protesters, Swara wrote, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”She went on to share many extra photos from the spot and captioned them, “Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest.”

