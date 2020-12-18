‘Heavy traffic jam’ in Japan due to heavy snowfall ; Thousands of vehicles are stranded [PICS]!!!

Heavy snow has been dropping in Japan since Wednesday due to this,it has left more than 1,000 vehicles causing them to spend the night in their cars on Thursday. Parts of the country have been covered with snow after the country acquired a record snowfall.

As per the reports, the heavy snowfall was centered on Niigata and Gunma prefectures, which witnessed about 2 meters (6.6 feet) of snow for three days. The heavy snowfall has also departed more than 10,000 homes in the north and west without electricity. People traversing on an expressway linking Tokyo with Niigata on the shore of the Sea of Japan found their path obstructed by snow.

Later the situation only worsened as the number of trapped cars increased fast on thursday and The line of vehicles extended for 16.5km. Since then, saviors have delivered food, fuel, and blankets to the drivers on the Kanetsu expressway, which links the capital Tokyo to Niigata. Photos of people removing snow from the streets in Niigata county and vehicles left snow-covered Kanetsu expressway have been doing rounds, and they all show the circumstances in Japan right now.

According to a report by BBC, another traffic jam also appeared in the nearby Joshinetsu Expressway which witnessed 300 vehicles abandoned. The traffic jam prevailed from Wednesday to Thursday morning. According to the meteorological agency in Japan, heavy snow would persist to drop till Friday in the province. There have been cautions about frozen roads and avalanches too.