“Maga2020!”; Man hacked Trump’s Twitter account. Know how he found his password

A Dutch security researcher claims that he accessed President Trump’s “@realDonaldTrump” Twitter account last week by guessing his password: “maga2020!”. Victor Gevers, a security researcher at the GDI Foundation said that his attempt was successful on the fifth time.

However, his account was not protected by two-factor authentication. He emailed US-CERT, a division of Homeland Security’s cyber unit Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), after login the account. This is to disclose the security lapse, which TechCrunch has seen. Gevers said the president’s Twitter password was changed shortly after. It’s the second time Gevers has gained access to Trump’s Twitter account.

