Tennis star Maria Sharapova to tie the knot. Know who the groom is

Maria Sharapova, the 33-year-old five-time Major champion has announced her engagement with Alexander Gilkes. They are now planning to crown their love with marriage. Maria announced the news on her Instagram on Dec. 17, with a black and white selfie of her and Alexander. In 2018, Sharapova revealed that her relationship with a British businessman.

“I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it,” Maria wrote in the caption. Alexander also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you.” Maria has announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year and began dating Alexander, a British businessman who is the co-founder of Squared Circles in 2018, following his divorce from fashion designer Misha Nonoo. Alexander is a close friend of Prince William, both attended elite private school, Eton College. Gilkes is the co-founder of online auction house Paddle 8.

