Pak FM claims that “India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan”

The Pakistani media now claims that India could be planning another surgical strike amid reports of Pakistani soldiers being killed in cross-border firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the beginning of the year, tensions have remained high between the two countries.

The Pakistani side has carried out more than 3200 ceasefire violations across the Indian border in Jammu and Kashmir region, killing 30 civilians and injuring over 100 others, India claims. A Karachi-based news outlet, Dawn, has reported to Pakistan that India is looking to mount a surgical strike on the Islamic nation. Dawn claims that India is planning a “False Flag Operation” against Pakistan to divert the world’s attention from a host of its “internal issues”, including the ongoing farmers’ protest near New Delhi.

Also read: Google now lets you try makeup virtually before buying it. Know more