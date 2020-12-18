Google now lets you try makeup virtually before buying it. Know more

Amid this pandemic condition, everyone is choosing online shopping over other modes of shopping. However, online shopping has prompted Google to roll out an augmented reality (AR) tool to help people see how makeup will look before committing to a purchase. The new AR shopping tool will offer features aimed at bringing the benefits of in-store shopping to U.S. users’ smartphones. With the ability to try on beauty products, consumers can be more assured that they are getting the right type of cosmetics.

“With the holidays right around the corner, more than 73 percent of U.S. shoppers are planning to buy online. At the same time, many still crave that in-store experience, whether it’s seeing a product up close, trying it on, or getting advice from in-store experts,” Archana Kannan, group product manager of shopping for Google, said. “Say you want to know how sheer a lip gloss is, how much pigment is in an eyeshadow or what a product will look like on your skin tone. It can be difficult to understand these things without seeing the products up close.”

