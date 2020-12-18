“Perfect match”; Dating app matches a woman with her brother; Hilarious post goes viral on the Internet

Dating app, Hinge suggested a Pennsylvania brother and sister as the “most Compatible” match. Brooke Averick, 24, was mortified to see her younger brother Noah was recommended as her partner on the app. Hinge offers a function where it will suggest a match, based on similarities, supposed compatibility, and the prospect of romance.

However, the brother-sister duo disagreed with the app’s suggestion, documenting the hilarious mishap on TikTok. Avericks declares through a video posted on TikTok, “We will be suing Hinge”, after they received the recommendation during Thanksgiving lunch with their family.” Brooke, explains, “Something I’m most thankful for is my ‘most compatible with’ [section] on Hinge has been updated.” The app also suggested the two should meet, not knowing how “close” they truly were. “And we agreed, and we are already spending Thanksgiving together, and it’s going well. Let me show you,” Brooke says as her brother enters the frame.

