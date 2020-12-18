Woman buys Gingerbread house and gets surprised with an unexpected guest…

Katie Gompertz, of Sydney, had bought the gingerbread house from Australian supermarket chain Woolworths. She was thinking of opening it up to have it with a cup of tea when she noticed that a massive huntsman spider had taken up residence inside the packaging.

“I have a cup of tea before I go to bed about,” Ms Gompertz told. “I looked over at my gingerbread house that was sitting on the microwave, and I wondered if I could sneak a bit without the kids. I saw this leg almost walking down the outside. At first I thought it was a trick of the night. Then I thought, ‘oh my god, it’s a huntsman.’”

Wait Woolworths this isn’t what I ordered? ????Only in Australia, only in #2020Buy a readymade gingerbread house… Posted by Katie Gompertz on Monday, December 14, 2020

Woolworths apologised for the “scary surprise” in the comments section, offering to replace the gingerbread house. “We’ll also be following this up with our supplier, as this certainly should not have passed quality control,” they wrote.