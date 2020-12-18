SpiceJet announced to restart its seaplane flight services. Know more details

SpiceJet will restart its seaplane flight services between the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district and the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad from December 27. SpiceJet said in a statement: “SpiceShuttle, the fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet, will resume its seaplane operations between Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront and Kevadia’s Statue of Unity from December 27, 2020, with two daily flights on the route. Bookings of the seaplane service for the passengers will open from December 20, 2020.”

The flight service is operated by SpiceJet’s fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle, and a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft has been deployed for these flights. The aircraft, which is being operated by the Maldivian crew, can accommodate two pilots, one attendant, and 15 passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 31 inaugurated the airline’s seaplane service between the two destinations. However, the airline suspended the service after a few days.

