Good news for the Indian Railway passengers

New Delhi: Railways has come up with a new scheme to ensure train tickets for all those who apply for reservation tickets from now on. Railways intend to formulate a mega plan called National Rail Plan 2030. National Rail Plan has to be finalized by November 2020.

It will be a common platform for all future infrastructural, business, and financial planning of the Railways. This plan is being circulated among various Ministries for their views now. The Railways aims to implement the project after consulting the people and experts. The most important thing in the reform is to ensure tickets for everyone applying for a reservation ticket. This means that the waiting list will be omitted. Apart from this, the Railways aims to increase revenue by upgrading infrastructure.

