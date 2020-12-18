‘Yet another party switch’ ; CPIM MLA wants to join BJP at Amit Shah’s rally!!!

Between the gossips of an increasing number of TMC leaders changing parties to the BJP, now a CPM MLA has declared that she will unite with the BJP at Union Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Saturday. Tapsi Mondal, CPM MLA from Haldia, said that she is mentally tired with her party and will soon enter the BJP.

“I am mentally devastated here in the CPM. I have been with the party in its most difficult times but the party is not reaching out to the poor. The local-level organization has decayed. So, I don’t think we can work for the people staying in this party,” Mondal said. Mondal added that she will join the BJP during Amit Shah’s rally on Saturday. Meanwhile, CPIM has removed Mondal from the party.

Amit Shah will reach Kolkata on Friday night for a two-day visit to take reserve of the BJP’s matters in the state as the Assembly elections mark close. Senior BJP leaders have made multiple visits to the state in the last few weeks and Amit Shah’s visit arrives at a time the ruling TMC is confronting a revolt. The assumption is rampant that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the TMC and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit along with a slew of dissatisfied TMC leaders, like ex-MLAs such as Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari.

After reaching on Friday, Amit Shah will stay at a hotel, and on Saturday, he has a planned meeting with NIA leaders. Then he will visit Swami Vivekananda’s residence in north Kolkata to deliver tributes. Later, Amit Shah will travel to Midnapore where he will pay tributes to rebellious Khudiram Bose and offer puja at two temples,” a BJP leader told. After this, he will visit a farmer’s home for lunch, followed by a public rally at the Midnapore College ground. There are possibilities that several TMC leaders will join the party at this rally. After the rally, he will return to Kolkata and attend meetings with state leaders and take reserve of the organization,” the BJP leader said.

On Sunday, Amit Shah is organized to visit the Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan and then have lunch at the house of a Baul singer.“He will then lead a roadshow in Bolpur. It will be pursued by a press conference. After that, he will leave for Delhi,” the BJP leader said.BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, is over.