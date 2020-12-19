Amith Shah and other BJP leaders have lunch at farmer’s house; pics surfaces

Union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders dined at a farmer’s residence in West Bengal as part of the farmer outreach program of BJP in a bid to spread awareness about the contentious farm laws. Amit Shah, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh together had lunch at a farmer’s house. They had lunch there sitting on the floor of the farmer’s house.

Mr Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the BJP’s affairs in the state and offered puja at a local temple. Mr Shah and other guests ate “saak bhaja”, “lou daal”, “shukto” (mixed veg stew which is slightly bitter), “phulkopi tarkari”(cauliflower curry), “posto” (potato cooked in poppy seed paste) and ”tok doi”.

